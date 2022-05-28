Amarnath Yatra: Principal Secretary H&ME reviews arrangements

While reviewing the health care arrangements, Principal Secretary directed the officers that it is one of the top priority of the government to provide quality healthcare to the pilgrims coming for the Amarnath Yatra 2022. He emphasised upon the concerned officers to ensure coordinated heath care is made available to the yatris by SHri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), Health Department, Security forces and various NGOs.

He directed the officers to put in place all the arrangements before the commencement of Yatra including the issue of manpower, logistics and other high tech equipment in place. He directed the concerned to ensure availability of oxygen both portable and non portable at all the Health centres which are established along the route. He also directed the Nodal Officer for the Yatra to immediately follow up the issue of establishing a 100 bedded hospital by the DRDO so that same can be made operational. The Human Resource for the hospitals needs to be also be arranged well within the needed time frame. The issue of availability of medicines and equipment was discussed and strict directions were issued that all the medicines should be made available to the pilgrims. Meanwhile directions were also issued to streamline the registration of the Yatris by the District Administration.