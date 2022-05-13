Amid emotional scenes, Rahul cremated in Jammu

Amid tense situation, the BJP’s J&K president listen to them carefully and said ““Pakistan sponsored terrorists would have to pay the price for their act of killed innocent Rahul Bhat. The accused will be punished.”

However, the former deputy chief minister, Kavinder Gupta was surrounded by the KP youth.

An angry youth while being quite agitated said: “What have you done for KPs in these last eight years? What we have got after revocation of special status,”. Following this the ex-Dy CM reacted back to the KP youth: “By abusing BJP, Mehbooba Mufti or Dr Farooq Abdullah would not come to you, only we will come?” He said “We have the pain (for you).” It was the time, when one of the KP youth demanded that Pakistan should be attacked and take back the Pakistan administered Kashmir to end the issues once for all. “If this situation continues, we will take up arms,” he shouted while citing the example of Ukraine where civilians have been fighting alongside their Army to fight Russian aggression.

“Killing can be ended in Kashmir by attacking Pakistan,” the emotionally charged youth suggested when Kavinder Gupta was surrounded and asked questions by the KP youth.