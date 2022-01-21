Amid SOPs, Friday congregational prayers held in Srinagar

Authorities had announced restrictions on the unnecessary movement of people to contain the spread of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir. However, congregational prayers were held at most of the Masjids in Srinagar. At Dargah Hazratbal, the congregational prayers were offered at 1:30 pm instead of the usual 2 pm. The management of the shrine announced earlier that the timing of Friday congregational prayer has been preponed in view of the restrictions coming into effect from 2 pm.

The management also urged devotees to not enter the shrine premises without wearing facemasks while the prayers were offered after maintaining social distance.