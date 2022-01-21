Amid SOPs, Friday congregational prayers held in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 21: Following COVID19 safety guidelines, people in Srinagar by and large adhered to the 64-hour lockdown which was imposed from 2 pm on Friday.
Authorities had announced restrictions on the unnecessary movement of people to contain the spread of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir. However, congregational prayers were held at most of the Masjids in Srinagar. At Dargah Hazratbal, the congregational prayers were offered at 1:30 pm instead of the usual 2 pm. The management of the shrine announced earlier that the timing of Friday congregational prayer has been preponed in view of the restrictions coming into effect from 2 pm.
The management also urged devotees to not enter the shrine premises without wearing facemasks while the prayers were offered after maintaining social distance.
Similarly, devotees offered Friday congregational Friday prayers at 1:30 pm at most of the shrines including at Dastigeer Sahib (RA) and Makhdoom Sahib (RA) in Srinagar.
“To ensure the compliance of government order to restrictmovement of people from 2 pm, we directed concerned managements of shrines to conclude prayers by 2 pm,” said a Wakf Board official. The Friday congregational prayers were also concluded by 2 pm at most of the Masjids.
At Habba Kadal, the devotees offered prayers at 1:45 pm. At Sarai Balla, Aali Kadal, Fateh Kadal, Padshahi Bagh, Khanyar and other adjacent areas, the prayers were offered at 1:30 pm.
In the areas of Batamaloo, Bemina, HMT, Qamarwari and Baba Demb, devotees also concluded prayers by 2 pm as most of the local management committees had announced a change in timing of prayers from 2 pm to 1:30 pm.
“To cooperate with the authorities in the fight against pandemic, we as responsible citizens have to play our positive role to contain the virus. Therefore, to ensure compliance of the restrictions order, we decided to offer Friday congregational prayers at 1:30 pm instead of 2 pm,” said Mushtaq Ahmad of Qamarwari.
The local Masjid committees also kept reminding devotees of fowling COVID19 SOPs including wearing facemasks and maintaining social distancing. At many Masjids, the management had kept free facemasks available for devotees. “Social distancing is being maintained and the Masjid premises was also being regularly fumigated," said a member of the Masjid committee.