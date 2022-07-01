Amid spike in COVID cases, summer vacations preponed in Leh

Srinagar, July 1: The district administration Leh in Ladakh Union Territory has preponed summer vacations in all the government and private schools of the district in view of a rise in COVID cases particularly among children.
As per an official communique by the Deputy Commissioner Leh to the School Education authorities, the 15-day vacation will start from 4 July Monday.
As per officials, there has been a spike in the COVID-19 cases, especially amongst the school children of late and to break the chain of infection the decision to announce summer vacations was taken.