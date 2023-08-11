Amit Shah announces criminal justice system overhaul
New Delhi, Aug 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday introduced three criminal justice system related important Bills that will completely overhaul the British-era laws – the Indian Penal Code (1860), Code of Criminal Procedure (1898), and the Indian Evidence Act (1872).
The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023 seeks to replace the IPC; the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023 seeks to replace the CrPC; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 seeks to replace the Indian Evidence Act.
Piloting the Bills, Shah said: "Under these, laws like 'Raj Droho (Sedition) will be repealed."
Amid thumping of desks by BJP and NDA members, he also maintained that the new laws will ensure that "those who exploit women (by fraudulent means) and those indulging in nefarious acts like mob lynching will also be punished".
"From 1860 to 2023, the criminal justice system functioned as per laws from the British," Shah said, adding that the new laws will also fix accountability on police and lawyers.
"Under this Bill, we have set the goal that the conviction ratio has to be above 90 percent. That is why, we have brought an important provision that the Sections which provide for seven years or a greater jail term, under all those cases forensic team's visit to the crime scene will be made compulsory," he said.