Amit Shah announces criminal justice system overhaul

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023 seeks to replace the IPC; the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023 seeks to replace the CrPC; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 seeks to replace the Indian Evidence Act.

Piloting the Bills, Shah said: "Under these, laws like 'Raj Droho (Sedition) will be repealed."