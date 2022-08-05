Amit Shah launches DD’s mega serial ‘Swaraj’

An official spokesman in a statement issued here quoted Shah as saying that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav to pay tributes to the sacrifices of lakhs of known and unknown freedom fighters.

“India is set to take a giant leap in the 75th year of its Independence and nobody will be able to stop it from becoming a great nation,” Shah said. “If the future of the country is to be made great, then the pride of India's great history needs to be told to the present generation.”

He said that the foreign powers could keep India under their rule as they succeeded in creating an inferiority complex amongst Indians which should be uprooted to achieve independence in its truest sense.