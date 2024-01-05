Amit Shah likely to visit Jammu on January 9

Jammu, Jan 5: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Jammu on January 9 to take stock of the security situation prevailing across J&K, with particular focus on Rajouri, Poonch.

Official sources said, “The office of Union Home Minister has yet to confirm the schedule of his likely visit, which, in any case, is subject to fair weather conditions.”

As per the tentative schedule, he will chair a high-level security review meeting in Jammu immediately after his arrival. “He may visit the border districts of Rajouri, Poonch, in case of favourable weather conditions, to get first-hand account of the situation there. He may also hold deliberations with J&K BJP senior leaders, officer-bearers before winding up his visit,” sources said.

Sources within BJP said, “There were inputs about his likely visit. However, right now, nothing can be said with certainty as his office has yet to give a final nod. Even if he comes for security review; any meeting with BJP leaders or office-bearers is not confirmed at the moment. However, BJP party president J P Nadda is visiting on January 7 to hold deliberations with J&K unit leaders to devise strategy for LS polls.”

Union Home Minister on January 2 had chaired a review meeting, in the union capital, on the security situation of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, in wake of recent terror attack there.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Chief of Army Staff, Director (IB), Heads of CAPFs, Chief Secretary & DGP, UT of Jammu and Kashmir too had attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Shah had reviewed the area domination plan of security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir to eliminate the threat of terrorism. While reviewing the functioning of the security grid and overall security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir, he had instructed to strengthen the counter-terrorism operations and the need for complete elimination of the terror eco-system. He also advised the security agencies for appropriate deployment in vulnerable areas.