Amit Shah meets Bangladesh Home Minister

New Delhi, Nov 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday met Home Minister of Bangladesh Asaduzzaman Khan and raised the issue of burning down of a temple in Bangladesh with him besides discussing other minority issues, sources said.
Meeting on the sidelines of the ‘No Money for Terror’ Ministerial Conference on ‘Global Trends in Terrorist Financing and Terrorism’ theme in New Delhi, Shah and Khan, according to sources, had productive exchanges on border management and common security-related issues.