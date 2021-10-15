Amit Shah to address public rally in Jammu on October 24

This was stated by the J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, while addressing a party meeting at BJP headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu here today.

Raina said that this would be the Union Home Minister’s first public rally in Jammu “after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(a) and long sought practical integration of Jammu & Kashmir with the rest of India.”

Notably, this visit of Shah will be part of Centre’s mega outreach programme. As per tentative schedule, Shah was likely to visit J&K from 23 to 25. The schedule may be pre-poned to October 22 to 24.

As per official sources, in his three-day visit to Jammu as well as Kashmir regions, the Home Minister will lay the foundation stone of some projects, inaugurate a few development projects and chair different meetings over security and law and order situation.

Shah’s visit also assumes significance in wake of recent spurt in the civilian killings in Kashmir.

Raina was also accompanied by J&K BJP general secretaries advocate Vibodh Gupta, former MLC; Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, former minister and BJP headquarter in-charge Priya Sethi in the meeting. Mayor JMC Chander Mohan Gupta was also present on the occasion. According to Raina, the venue of the rally will be the ground adjoining 4th Bridge, Bhagwati Nagar.

J&K BJP president said, “Only the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the charismatic Amit Shah could do justice with the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir and its residents.” The rally would be an opportunity to extend gratitude to the duo for it, Raina said.

On this occasion, he also formed teams and allotted different responsibilities to the senior party leaders for the successful conduct of the public rally. He said, “The rally should be organized in such a professional manner that no inconvenience is caused to the visiting gathering as well as the nearby dwellers and commuters.”

BJP vice-president Yudhvir Sethi, secretary Arvind Gupta, treasurer Prabhat Singh Jamwal, Munish Sharma, Tilak Raj Gupta, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Sanjay Khanna, Prof. Gharu Ram, Arun Jamwal, Sanjita Dogra, Sanjay Baru, Pramod Kapahi, Ayodhya Gupta, Munish Khajuria, Brahmjyot Sati, Jugal Kishore Gupta, Naresh Jasrotia, Gourav Pargal and other senior party leaders participated in the meeting.