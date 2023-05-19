Amit Shah to chair 2nd ‘Chintan Shivir’ of MHA officers

According to the sources, the objective of this ‘Chintan Shivir’ is to interact with the senior officers of the Ministry and to “evolve an action plan for implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vision 2047’.”

On April 18, Shah presided over the first ‘Chintan Shivir’ of senior officers of the MHA and emphasised developing an ecosystem for cybercrime management, modernization of police forces, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management and coastal security issues.