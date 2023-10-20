Amit Shah urges NCCF to find export opportunities for farmers

An official spokesman in a statement issued to the Press Information Bureau quoted Shah while addressing the Board of Directors of NCCF in New Delhi as urging the NCCF to find export opportunities for pulses purchased from farmers and ensure that such purchases are made at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

He said that SCCF should become self-reliant by achieving a turnover of Rs 50,000 crore by the year 2027-28.

The Minister of Cooperation said that NCCF should emphasise making Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and other cooperative institutions across the country its members to ensure that the proportion of cooperatives in the share of the capital of NCCF was relatively higher.