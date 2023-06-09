Anantnag admin’s intelligent traffic management evokes positive response

Anantnag, June 9: To ensure seamless movement of vehicular traffic, the district administration in south Kashmir’s Anantnag town on Friday put in place an intelligent traffic management that elicited a positive response from both the commuters and the residents.
The administration diverted both the passenger and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) from Lal Chowk, the business nerve center of the district, spurring a significant decongestion in the area.
“For the first time, I walked around with such ease,” said Shahnawaz Ahmad, a resident of Anantnag town.
He said that the traffic decongestion was a long-standing demand of the people of Anantnag.
“Now the patients visiting Government Medical College and its associated hospital, MCHH can show up on time,” Ahmad said.
A commuter said that massive traffic congestion would result in long tailbacks, which caused immense hardships to both the residents and the commuters.
“Sometimes 5 minutes commute took me 30 minutes due to bumper-to-bumper traffic on the roads,” he said. “The new traffic management has done away with these pesky traffic snarls.”
Last week, District Magistrate Syeed Fakhrudin issued an order barring all passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and LMVs from plying between Mehnadi Kadal to Janglat Mandi via Lal Chowk.
According to the order, such vehicles have to ply through Mehndai Kadal-Achajipora Bypass.
“Only LMVs and light goods vehicles will only be allowed to enter the stretch before 7 am and after 7 pm,” the order said.
It also stressed on ensuring no parking zones along Mehndi Kadal-Jangalat Mandi stretch.
The Traffic Police had also been ordered to cone-off all crossings and junctions falling within Municipal Council Anantnag.