Anish Dayal appointed as DG CRPF, Rahul Rasgotra DG ITBP, Nina Singh Special DG CISF

Srinagar, Dec 28: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has green-lit crucial appointments within the Ministry of Home Affairs, aimed at bolstering the leadership of various paramilitary forces.

The decisions, which come into effect immediately, involve the reshuffling of high-ranking officials in key security agencies.

Anish Dayal Singh, an accomplished officer with an impressive track record, presently serving as the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), has been appointed as the new Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

This appointment, effective immediately, places Singh in Level 17 of the pay matrix.

His tenure will extend up to December 31, 2024, or until his superannuation, whichever comes earlier, unless further orders are issued.

In a corresponding move, Rahul Rasgotra, currently holding the position of Special Director at the Intelligence Bureau (IB), is set to assume the role of Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Rasgotra’s appointment, also effective immediately, positions him in Level 16 of the pay matrix.

His term will conclude on September 30, 2025, or until his superannuation, subject to any earlier directives from the authorities.

The committee has further approved the appointment of Nina Singh, serving as the Special Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), as the new Director General of CISF.

Singh, a distinguished officer, will assume her responsibilities in Level-16 of the pay matrix, commencing from the date of joining and concluding on July 31, 2024, or until her superannuation, unless there are additional directives.

These strategic appointments aim to enhance the leadership and operational capabilities of the respective paramilitary forces, ensuring continued efficiency and effectiveness in maintaining national security.