ANTI-ENCROACHMENT DRIVE | Car showroom building razed in Jammu amid tight security

Jammu, Feb 11: A commercial building was razed at Malik Market in Jammu amid tight security arrangements on Saturday.
The car showroom was constructed on the State land and the civil administration had served a show cause notice to the owner of the showroom several weeks’ back.
Along with six other objectionable structures, the civil administration had given time to the illegally constructed structures on the State land.
However, the owners of these structures were unable to satisfy the administration, leading to a demolition drive.
“This drive resumed on Saturday with a strong arrangement of security setup in presence of paramilitary forces personnel and J&K Police personnel. The Traffic Police had blocked vehicular traffic on both the ends of the main road from the Wave Mall to Malik Market, Channi Road,” the officials said.
They said that the three JCBs were used to raze illegal commercial structures at Malik Market.
However, the situation remained peaceful.
“By evening, the traffic resumed on the road,” the officials said.
Police had arrested several people and detained others in a stone pelting incident when the authorities for the first time tried to dismantle the building, but the protesters gathered in hundreds, compelling authorities to leave the task unfinished.