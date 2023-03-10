Appointment of ‘tainted’ company by JKSSB | DB remits case back to single bench for fresh decision

However, the bench comprising Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice M A Chowdhary observed that the stay ordered by it on December 9 last year with regard to cancellation of Junior Engineer-Civil (Jal Shakti Department) and Sub Inspector (Home Department) held by the JKSSB through M/s Aptech Limited would continue till April 5 when Single Judge would finally decide on the petition.

In terms of its order of December 9, the DB had stayed the operation of judgment passed by the single judge by which Computer Based Test (CBT) for JE (Civil), Jal Shakti Department and SI (Home Department) held by the JKSSB through M/s Aptech Limited was cancelled.