Area domination operation continues

Rajouri, Nov 24: The area domination operation of security forces in villages, including Kote Kabu and Baaji Maal, of Kalakote in Rajouri district continued for the third day, on Friday.

Thirty-hour long encounter had ended on Thursday evening.

The encounter had started on Wednesday morning during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) by the security forces in Kote Kabu, Baaji Maal areas of Kalakote sub division. Five army personnel including two officers were killed in the encounter while neutralising two foreign terrorists including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander.

Brigadier Soumeet Patnaik, Sector Commander of Rashtriya Rifles’ 14 sector in Rajouri, said that the area domination operation was going on in the villages and forces were carrying out the operation.

“Encounter has ended but the operation is still going on,” said Brig Patnaik.

He said that security forces were having a close synergy and were dealing with the threat to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the region.