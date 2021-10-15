Area domination patrols, search drills revisit Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri, Oct 15: Spurt in anti-militancy operations has brought back ‘area domination patrols’, intensive search-drills and check points on the roads in some parts of Rajouri and Poonch districts after a long gap.

Presently two anti-militancy operations are going on in Dehra Ki Gali and Bhata Dhurian forests of twin border districts.

In the backdrop of these operations amid intelligence alerts vis-a-vis attempts of militant outfits to increase violent activities, different kinds of security drills and SOPs to maintain tight security arrangements have returned.

“At dozens of places in Rajouri and Poonch districts, surprise check points on roads have been set up and area domination patrols too have staged a comeback," said officials.

They said, “This practice had not been there in Rajouri and Poonch districts for quite long. But these drills have returned after some fresh anti-militancy operations and encounters.”