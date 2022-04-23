Armed forces will cross border to take actions against terrorists inimical to India: Rajnath Singh

Speaking at the 'Felicitation Ceremony' of 1971 war veterans in Guwahati, the Defence Minister stated that this is the firm decision of the government that Indian armed forces would go across the border to take appropriate actions against the terrorists who are active against the country. Referring to the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958 (AFSPA), he said that the act was recently lifted from 23 districts in Assam and from 15 Police stations each in Manipur and Nagaland as the situations were improved in these areas.

"Our Army also does not want to keep the AFSPA in Jammu and Kashmir. Army is not responsible, but the situation forced the promulgation of the act in Jammu and Kashmir. Whenever the situations improve, the AFSPA would be withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir," the Defence Minister said. He said that the Army is not for maintaining the internal security of the country, this is the responsibility of other security forces and the state police.