Army Chief reviews security situation along LAC in Himachal, Uttarakhand

The Indian Army has been maintaining a strict vigil along the entire stretch of the LAC since the eastern Ladakh border row erupted in May 2020.

The Army said Gen Pande expressed his satisfaction with the "rapid improvement of defensive posture and operational readiness of formations."

"The Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande is currently on a three-day forward area visit to the LAC in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand," the Army said on Friday.