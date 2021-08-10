Army installs 100-feet tall tricolour at Gulmarg

The ceremony was presided over by Lt Gen Y K Joshi, Army Commander Northern Command, who also honoured the next of kin of soldiers who have laid their lives for the nation, a defence statement said.

The Army Commander also felicitated certain members of civil society who have contributed immensely towards the nation building through various endeavors, it said.

Set amidst beautiful and salubrious surroundings of Gulmarg, the monument adds to the tourist attraction of the location. The monument has already become a major draw for the tourists who have been flocking to the monument to take selfies with backdrop of the national flag, it said.

During the ceremony, the Army Commander said that the flag is a tribute to the countless Kashmiris who have made the ultimate sacrifice while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation.

“Incidentally, Gulmarg is one of the locations along the Line of Control wherein Pakistani troops had infiltrated in 1965 and owing to the prompt response of young shepherd Mohd Din, who alerted the security forces about the same, the Indian Army was greatly benefitted in defeating the nefarious designs of Pakistan,” the statement said.