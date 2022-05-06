Army learnt valuable lessons from Operation Snow Leopard: Lt Gen Dwivedi

The Army Commander was speaking at the most awaited events both for Northern Command as well as the Industry, the "North-Tech symposium 2022" after a gap of two years in Udhampur’s Northern Command’s Headquarter.

“The valuable lessons of Operation Snow Leopard have been fully assimilated and fused into our capacities with respect to swift mobilisation, appropriate force posturing and infrastructure development in synergy with the other two services, Central Armed Police Forces and civil administration.