Army, Police hold joint security conference

“The recent terror attacks on civilians and security forces personnel were discussed in detail. The forces also voiced concern on children of young age being manipulated by people with nefarious designs with drugs and false narratives. It was also pointed out to the alarming trend of the terrorists taking refuge in Masjids and Madrassas prior or after the act of committing terror activities in an attempt to create communal disturbance. The issue of drug menace in the valley and the negative effects manifesting because of it was deliberated upon. The Corps Commander and the IGP urged the parents to reach out to their children and help arrest this regressive evil,” the statement said.