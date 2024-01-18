Army soldier killed, 2 injured in LoC explosion

Rajouri, Jan 18: A soldier of Indian Army Thursday lost his life while two other army personnel sustained injuries in an explosion that took place on the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

The injured army personnel included a Sepoy and a Naib Subedar.

“The explosion took place on Thursday morning when an army team was on routine patrolling at a forward location of the Line of Control,” officials said.

The incident site falls under the Kalal battalion area of Nowshera sector.

As per reports, an incident of a high intensity explosion took place near a forward location which falls between forward location and Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS).

“In the explosion, three army personnel were injured. They were rushed to a local army medical facility. One soldier identified as Agniveer Ajay Singh succumbed to his injuries suffered in the explosion,” officials said.

“Two other army personnel, in injured condition, shifted to Army’s higher medical facility where they both were under treatment,” they added.

The incident, which could be an explosion due to an anti-personnel land mine, has sent alarm bells among security forces and intelligence agencies. “High level probe is going on to ascertain the cause of the explosion,” officials said.

Security apparatus in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch is already on alert mode after a number of terror related incidents including a terrorist-attack on army vehicles in DKG Bufliyaz forests on December 21 last year in which four army personnel lost their lives and three others were injured.