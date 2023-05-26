Arrangements in place for Mela Kheer Bhawani

Mela Kheer Bhawani, one of the important festivals of Kashmiri Pandits, would be celebrated at Tulmulla on Sunday, May 28.

The Kheer Bhawani temple in Tullmulla in addition to being the holiest shrine of the local Kashmiri Pandit community is also a symbol of centuries-old syncretic culture and brotherhood.

The annual mela is famous as the display of Hindu-Muslim bonhomie with local Local Muslims every year making arrangements for the worship by their Kashmiri Pandit brethren.