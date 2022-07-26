Art 370 hindered constitutional vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat’: Tejasvi Surya

“We are at an opportune time in history where the next 25 years will determine the peaceful, prosperous future of J&K and the rest of Bharat,” he said, adding that Shyama Prasad Mukherjee started public awareness for Kashmir’s complete constitutional integration. “Our PM fulfilled that job of constitutional integration. Now, it is our responsibility to take forward this work of constitutional integration and do J&K’s complete cultural, social and economic integration. This is a very important civilisational task that the young people of India and youth of Kashmir must perform.”

He said that Kashmir saw the highest tourist footfall in its history this year only. “Lakhs of youth got employment opportunities because of tourism. This has proved one thing that tourism and terrorism cannot co-exist,” he said. “The youth of Kashmir today have proved that they are against terrorism, want to end it and avail new opportunities in tourism. This is the new path of development that youth of Kashmir have started traversing,” Surya added.