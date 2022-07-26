Art 370 hindered constitutional vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat’: Tejasvi Surya

Srinagar, July 25: President Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Tejasvi Surya on Monday said that Article 370 did not allow the realisation of the constitutional vision of “Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat.”
“Article 370 was not only a constitutional barrier for full integration of J&K with India, it was also a cultural and psychological barrier which did not allow us to complete the constitutional vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat’,” Surya said, while addressing ‘Tiranga rally’ here at historic Ghanta Ghar.
“When Article 370 was there, the youth of Kashmir were bereft of any opportunity. For education opportunities, youth were compelled to go to Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru etc.”
Surya, was part of senior BJP leaders, who flagged off first-ever ‘Tiranga bikers rally’ at Lal Chowk- to pay tributes to the fallen soldiers of the 1999 Kargil war.
“After the abrogation of Article 370, development has come to Kashmir. Terrorism is waning and the UT is on the path of development,” he said, adding, “We used to hear and read every day about terrorist attack, stone-pelting, Hurriyat-issued calendars, but, today, the same Kashmir is known for its hydro-electric power projects, new expressway, IITs, AIIMS, IIMs, new central universities and new initiatives of development.”
“This is happening because PM Modi abrogated Article 370 from here,” he said.
He said because of terror, youth did not have any education opportunities. “World class education is now available in Kashmir valley only and there is no need to go outside,” he said, adding, “This is the transformation that PM Modi has brought here.”
The BJP youth president said that revocation of Article 370 empowered women and reserved category people in J&K.
“We are at an opportune time in history where the next 25 years will determine the peaceful, prosperous future of J&K and the rest of Bharat,” he said, adding that Shyama Prasad Mukherjee started public awareness for Kashmir’s complete constitutional integration. “Our PM fulfilled that job of constitutional integration. Now, it is our responsibility to take forward this work of constitutional integration and do J&K’s complete cultural, social and economic integration. This is a very important civilisational task that the young people of India and youth of Kashmir must perform.”
He said that Kashmir saw the highest tourist footfall in its history this year only. “Lakhs of youth got employment opportunities because of tourism. This has proved one thing that tourism and terrorism cannot co-exist,” he said. “The youth of Kashmir today have proved that they are against terrorism, want to end it and avail new opportunities in tourism. This is the new path of development that youth of Kashmir have started traversing,” Surya added.
“I appeal to young industrialists, entrepreneurs, investors, visionaries, to invest in Kashmir. New industries should be started in Kashmir, new colleges , medical schools, start-ups be set up in Kashmir. The youth of Kashmir are hard working, intelligent and because of the lack of opportunities, they have not progressed,” he said. “The unicorns of tomorrow’s India must come from Kashmir. Leaders who can lead the country should come from Kashmir,” he added.
Surya said that the rule of two families ended after the abrogation of Article 370. “Mehbooba Mufti or Omar Abdullah’s shops have been shut. Democracy is flourishing at the panchayat level, grassroots level today in the true spirit,” he said. “I have met many young leaders. New parties are coming up here which are working on the nationalistic agenda rather than the separatist agenda.”
“Pakistani-sponsored elements continue to attack my young activists to destroy the democracy in Kashmir and they practice the politics of murder,” he said and paid tributes to those BJP workers killed in Kashmir. “I also promise that their sacrifices will not go to waste. The BJP under Modi’s leadership will make democracy stronger here,” he said, adding that he hoped the next 25 years, in the life of Kashmir and the rest of Bharat, would be filled with peace and prosperity. “The youth of Kashmir would get opportunities to fulfill their aspirations. The youth here will lead not only Kashmir, but the rest of the nation. That is our hope,” he said. At the end, he read out a few verses from a poem of Pandit Deenanath Koul which said “there is going to be a better future, there is better hope for tomorrow. A new dawn will come tomorrow, bringing in more peace and prosperity.”