Ashura today

The day is observed as a symbol of sacrifice and mourning, recalling the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), in the battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram, 1383 years ago according to the Hijri calendar and 1342 years according to the Gregorian calendar.

The first month of the Islamic calendar, Muharram 2023 started on July 19, 2023, and the 10th day of Muharram known as the Day of Ashura falls on Saturday.

Officials said that an elaborate security arrangement had been made to avoid any untoward incident on Ashura.