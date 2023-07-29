Ashura today

Srinagar, July 28: Youm-e-Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), would be observed across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday with solemnity to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala.
The day is observed as a symbol of sacrifice and mourning, recalling the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), in the battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram, 1383 years ago according to the Hijri calendar and 1342 years according to the Gregorian calendar.
The first month of the Islamic calendar, Muharram 2023 started on July 19, 2023, and the 10th day of Muharram known as the Day of Ashura falls on Saturday.
Officials said that an elaborate security arrangement had been made to avoid any untoward incident on Ashura.
“Alam” and “Zuljanah” processions would be taken out in all districts across Kashmir and Ladakh.
Ashura processions would also be taken out in BaarjiHarwan, Bemina, Gund Khawaja Qasim, Mirgund, Hanjiveera, Balhama, Panear, Tral, DevsarKulgam, SofiporaPahalgam, Chattergul, Achabal, Dangerpora, Sonawari, and scores of other places.
In central Kashmir’s Budgam district, Ashura processions would be taken out from Gazi Manzil to ImambargahYousufabad, Magam, Iskinderpora Beerwah, and Sonpah.
Ashura processions would also be taken out in Ladakh’s remote Turtuk, Partappora, and Chushut.
The two major processions, on the 8th and 10th days of Muharram, were banned way back in late 1980s by the erstwhile administration, citing instigation of people. The first 10 days of Muharram, which mark the beginning of the new Islamic year, hold great significance amongst the Shia community who also commemorate the death of Prophet Muhammad (SAW)’s grandson Imam Hussain (AS) during the Battle of Karbala, a city in modern Iraq, in the year 680 CE.
The authorities in J&K have banned large-scale processions in the valley in view of the security situation for the last three decades fearing that such a gathering could result in a law and order situation.
The authorities have decided to allow 10th Muharram processions from Alipora Bota Kadal, Lal Bazaar that would culminate at Zadibal while the Traffic Department issued an advisory.
On Saturday, thousands of Shia mourners are expected to participate in the ‘Alam’ and ‘Zuljanah’ processions across J&K.
The traditional Ashura procession used to commence from Abi Guzar near Lal Chowk and pass through Basant Bagh, Habba Kadal, and Nalamar and culminate in the evening at Zadibal in old Srinagar before it was banned 34 years ago on grounds that the mourning procession posed threat to law and order.
Thousands of ‘Azadars’ would participate in the ‘Alam’ and ‘Zuljanah’ processions in Srinagar downtown, which passed through Mohalla Syed Afzal and Alamgari Bazaar and culminated at ZadibalImambara.
History was created on Friday after the government allowed a Muharram procession in Srinagar that passed off peacefully.
In view of processions, the Traffic Police Department has issued a detailed advisory and traffic has been diverted from routes where processions are supposed to pass on Saturday.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
SSP Traffic Srinagar, Muzzafar Ahmad Shah said that in order to have smooth movement of traffic and for the convenience of general public and motorists, and in view of the 10th Muharram the Traffic Police has issued an advisory.
“Traffic moving towards Zadibal will be diverted at Firdous Cinema, Mill Stop, Lal Bazar, Bota Kadal, and Gurdwara Chati Padshahi. Motorists intending to go towards Soura from Lal Chowk or vice versa should adopt Dr Ali Jan Road,” the advisory states.
It said that motorists moving towards Lal Chowk from Zakura or vice versa should adopt the Foreshore Road.
“Vehicles coming from Gojwara towards Zadibal will be diverted at Firdous Cinema towards Dr Ali Jan Road via Sazgaripora,” the advisory states.
It said that the vehicles coming towards Badamwari from Lal Chowk via Rainawari would be diverted at Gurdwara ChattiPadshahi towards Kathi Darwaza.
“Motorists from Lal Bazar area will use the Kanitar-Hazratbal-Foreshore Road. People are requested to kindly avoid unnecessary movement towards the areas where Youm-e-Ashura processions are being taken out to avoid any inconvenience,” the advisory states.