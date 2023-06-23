Asiya-Neelofar Case | 2 doctors terminated

Srinagar, June 22: The government Thursday terminated two doctors for allegedly collaborating with Pakistan and falsifying the post mortem reports of Asiya and Neelofar who died in Shopian in 2009.
Confirming the termination of Dr Bilal Ahmad Dalal and Dr Nighat Shaheen Chilloo, a top J&K official said that these doctors had played a pivotal role in “distorting the post-mortem report of Asiya and Neelofar, two unfortunate individuals from Shopian who had met an untimely demise due to accidental drowning on May 29, 2009”.
He said that uncovering the alleged motives behind their actions, the ultimate goal of Dr Dalal and Dr Chilloo was to “sow discord against the Indian state by falsely implicating the security forces in acts of rape and murder”.
“Shockingly, the investigation has unveiled that the higher echelons of the previous government were aware of these facts, which were deliberately concealed as Kashmir experienced turmoil,” the official said.
He said that the alarming nature of this revelation suggests a potential cover-up of critical information that could have influenced the course of events.
As per the government order, Medical Officer, NTPHC Takiya Imam, Shopian, Dr Dalal, a resident of Hergam, Shopian and Consultant Gynecologist at Sub-District Hospital Chadoora, Budgam, Dr Chiloo, a resident of Sanat Nagar, Srinagar have been dismissed from the services in terms of sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India.
“Whereas, the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available, that the activities of Dr Dalal and Dr Chiloo are such as to warrant their dismissal from service,” reads the order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).
The order further reads that the Lieutenant Governor was satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it was not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Dr Dalal and Dr Chiloo.
“Accordingly, the LG hereby dismisses Dr Dalal and Dr Chiloo with immediate effect,” the GAD order reads.