Asiya-Neelofar Case | 2 doctors terminated

Confirming the termination of Dr Bilal Ahmad Dalal and Dr Nighat Shaheen Chilloo, a top J&K official said that these doctors had played a pivotal role in “distorting the post-mortem report of Asiya and Neelofar, two unfortunate individuals from Shopian who had met an untimely demise due to accidental drowning on May 29, 2009”.

He said that uncovering the alleged motives behind their actions, the ultimate goal of Dr Dalal and Dr Chilloo was to “sow discord against the Indian state by falsely implicating the security forces in acts of rape and murder”.