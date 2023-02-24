Attack on Police post | SIU attaches properties of 3 accused

Ramban, Feb 24: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of J&K Police Friday attached the immovable properties of three persons accused of being involved in lobbing a grenade at Police Post, Ind in Gool on August 2, 2022.
Police said that the attached properties included a single storey house of Abdul Majid Lone at Sesal, Ind; a single storey house of Muhammad Farooq of Shahdin Padyar, and a chemist shop, both at Khachhar Market in Gool.
These properties were attached under the Explosives Substance Act, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967, and Prevention of Damage of Public Property (PDPP) Act.
The SIU team went to the specific locations and pasted the notices on the houses amid drumbeat proclamation.
Through the notice, the owners of these persons have been restrained from transferring, leasing out, disposing off, or changing its nature or deal with the property in any manner without the permission of J&K Police or the designated authority.