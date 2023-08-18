Auctioning sapphire mines will give boost to local economy: LG

Kishtwar, Aug 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that auctioning sapphire mines would give a boost to the local economy.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG on his visit to Kishtwar said that in the next one year, the government would be in a position to auction the sapphire mines of Kishtwar in a scientific way that would give a boost to the local economy.
“It will also become one of the major contributors of growth of Jammu Kashmir,” he said.
Sinha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for extending the support for survey and gemological studies of sapphire mines.
Earlier, he paid obeisance at the Shri Chandi Mata Machail shrine.
During his visit, the LG took appraisal of the facilities extended to the pilgrims and also interacted with the deputations of local residents.
At Gulabgarh Paddar, he addressed the representatives of the Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) and the people and shared the efforts of the J&K administration for holistic development of Kishtwar.
Sinha said that the administration was committed to equitable development, meeting the needs of the communities, and ensuring that no section of the society was left behind.
“In the last three years we have taken many steps to address the concerns of people of Kishtwar, to expand employment opportunities, and to improve connectivity in the rural areas,” he said. “Revival of cinema and theatre after the gap of three decades, better road and communication connectivity, augmented power infrastructure, better health, sports and education facilities are the testimony to our commitment towards transforming the standard of living of the people of the district.”
Speaking on the measures taken to strengthen the infrastructure and facilities for Machail Mata Yatra, the LG reiterated the resolve of the J&K administration to ensure smooth and seamless yatra for the devotees.
“Construction of road, solar power, and tented accommodation for yatris has spurred the influx and this year's figure has already crossed more than 1 lakh yatris,” he said.
Addressing the issues put forth by PRI members and locals, Sinha assured time-bound and appropriate action on all public demands projected during the interaction.
He also directed the Principal Secretaries Higher Education and Public Works (R&B) to take concrete measures, in consultation with all stakeholders, to address the concerning issue of their respective departments at the earliest.
The LG sought active participation of PRIs and the people in implementation of all the initiatives of the J&K administration to push forward the development of Kishtwar.
He also called upon the youth of the district to avail the benefits and incentives under homestay schemes of the government.
Sinha also visited the Buddhist Gompa at Paddar, where he sought blessings and interacted with the members of the Buddhist community.
“Buddhist community is an integral and equal part of our society. They have all the rights to the resources. Administration will provide all possible assistance for the all round growth and empowerment of the families,” he said.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; Principal Secretary Higher Education Department Alok Kumar; ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh; Principal Secretary to LG Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; and former minister Sunil Sharma accompanied the LG.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar Devansh Yadav was also present on the occasion.