August records over 80% rainfall deficit in Kashmir
Srinagar, Sep 1: Like other parts of the country, this August was warmest and there has been over 80 percent rainfall deficit recorded in Kashmir.
The breakup given by the Meteorological Department here reveals that Srinagar recorded 9.2 mm of rainfall in August, a normal deficit of 86 percent.
It was in 1987 when the city recorded 2.7 percent of rainfall in August.
Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded 18.1 mm rainfall with a normal deficit of 80 percent in August.
It was in 2009 when the district recorded a deficit of 80 percent during the month.
The ski resort of Gulmarg received 36.7 mm rainfall with a deficit of 83 percent.
It was in 2009 when the same amount was recorded in the north Kashmir resort.
Kokernag in Anantnag district of south Kashmir recorded 24.1 mm of rainfall with a deficit of 77 percent while it was in 1993 when the area recorded the same rainfall deficit of 77 percent in August.
Pahalgam health resort in Anantnag received 35.9 mm rainfall with a deficit of 73 percent.
It was in 1987 when the area recorded precipitation deficit in the month of August.
Among states, Kerala has had 48 percent deficient rains this season, followed by Manipur and Jharkhand with 46 percent and 37 percent.
On the positive side, Ladakh has seen the highest surplus (169 percent), followed by Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh with 61 percent and 31 percent.
Besides being rainfall deficient, August witnessed severe heat wave conditions.
The heat wave conditions were consistently reported since the beginning of the summer season in Kashmir and the mercury touched 34.6 degrees Celsius in Srinagar.
This year, May and June saw early and unprecedented heat conditions across J&K.
May, June, and July months were also very warm.
Though the heat wave over large parts of north and central India is an annual phenomenon in May, the maximum temperatures in areas of Delhi and J&K have been unusually high.
Urban areas like Srinagar recording day temperatures in the 30-40 degrees Celsius range is abnormal and was aggravated by contributions from other local weather, anthropogenic, and man-made factors.
Western Disturbances, which bring rainfall and cloudy skies to J&K and regulate temperatures at this time of the year, have been feeble and lacked sufficient moisture, keeping the temperature high.
As reported by Greater Kashmir on Friday, September would be the driest month of the year.
IMD has forecast normal to above normal rainfall likely over many areas of northeast India, adjoining east India, foothills of Himalayas and some areas of east-central and south peninsular India in September.
Below normal rainfall is most likely over most areas of the remaining parts of the country.
It has no mention of north India states and union territories including J&K.
“Above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except some areas in south peninsular India and some pockets of west central India,” IMD said adding that the minimum temperatures are also likely to be above normal over most parts of the country, except for some areas in extreme north India.