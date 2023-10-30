Authorities advise people to take precautions to prevent winter illnesses

Speaking on the sidelines of World Stroke Day organized by the Department of Neurology Super Speciality Hospital Srinagar, Head of the Department (HoD), Government Chest Disease (CD) Hospital, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah advised people to take precautions to prevent themselves from winter illnesses.

Kashmir's leading pulmonologist, Dr Shah said that many factors had an impact on respiratory health during the winter months including the decrease in temperatures and atmospheric humidity.

He highlighted the importance of having a robust immune system, particularly for individuals who are already immune-compromised, and the need for immunity boosters.