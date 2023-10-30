Authorities advise people to take precautions to prevent winter illnesses

Srinagar, Oct 30: The authorities have advised people to take precautions to prevent themselves from winter illnesses.
Speaking on the sidelines of World Stroke Day organized by the Department of Neurology Super Speciality Hospital Srinagar, Head of the Department (HoD), Government Chest Disease (CD) Hospital, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah advised people to take precautions to prevent themselves from winter illnesses.
Kashmir's leading pulmonologist, Dr Shah said that many factors had an impact on respiratory health during the winter months including the decrease in temperatures and atmospheric humidity.
He highlighted the importance of having a robust immune system, particularly for individuals who are already immune-compromised, and the need for immunity boosters.
“Patients with existing chest problems, systemic diseases, or major health conditions like cardiac, nephrological, and liver ailments are susceptible to chest infections. This is especially true for patients with lung diseases such as asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and asthma bronchitis, as winter can exacerbate their symptoms,” Dr Shah said.
He said that patients with pre-existing conditions need to consult their treating doctors for optimising treatment during the winter season. “Seeking medical guidance can prevent unnecessary health complications and discomfort. Maintaining proper indoor room temperatures and ensuring proper ventilation are key factors in symptom management,” Dr Shah said.
He said that vaccinations like influenza and pneumococcal were safe and important for adults, the elderly, and children, especially those with COPD.
“Some vaccinations for children are only available in European countries, but parents can go for the influenza vaccine for their children here,” he said. Dr Shah said that COPD patients develop exacerbations during winter, and they should consult a doctor before winter approaches.
“Flu vaccination is important for the patients as there are other infections in the air during winter. Influenza vaccination and pneumococcal vaccine help people a lot. People who are at high risk of developing bacterial pneumonia should get themselves vaccinated,” he said.
Dr Shah urged high-risk patients, such as healthcare workers, pregnant women, and those with systemic diseases or compromised immune systems, to consider these vaccinations.
He said that vaccines play a crucial role in bolstering the immune system against respiratory infections.
Consultant and Head Critical Care Medicine and Medical Superintendent at Khyber Hospital Srinagar, Dr Showkat Shah told Greater Kashmir that winter was the season of fun and celebration but precautions if not taken make it unpleasant.
“While some people are more susceptible to catching these common diseases, most can be avoided by just a few precautions,” he said. “This is a proven fact now that winter is one of the prime seasons for heart attacks. As the temperature falls, the arteries become constricted making it difficult for the heart to pump the blood.”