Avalanche hits Sonamarg’s Sarbal area

Caught on camera, the footage of the avalanche was shared on social media and became viral.

An official said that an avalanche occurred near the Sarbal area of Sonamarg close to the workshop site of the Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) which is involved in the construction of the Zojila Tunnel.

However, they said that the avalanche stopped just before the workshop site and caused no damage.

Last year, an avalanche hit the same area, causing massive damage to the MEIL workshop in the area.

The administration in Ganderbal has already asked the MEIL to stop work for safety reasons and shift labourers and other workers to safer areas given the heavy snowfall in the area and apprehensions of avalanches.

Meanwhile, authorities issued an avalanche warning for several higher reaches of Ganderbal district.

“Given the avalanche warning with low danger level above 2300 meters over Ganderbal on February 7 to February 8, it is requested to the people of Ganderbal district to remain cautious and not venture out in slopes, hilly areas, or avalanche-prone areas till further instructions,” the advisory said.