Avalanche in Machil leaves youth dead

TARIQUE RAHEEM

Kupwara, Feb 17: A youth died after an avalanche hit Machil area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday.

Locals said that a newly married couple while moving on foot from Thali towards Ringbala came under an avalanche near T-cent due and the youth got trapped in the snow.

The bystanders after listening to screams informed the local Army unit which immediately initiated a rescue operation.

"After three hours, the body of the youth was recovered and later shifted to his house in Ringbala," said Habibullah, a local.

The deceased has been identified as Ajaz Ahmad Tantray, son of Ghulam Hassan of Ringbala.

