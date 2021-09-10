Azad picks holes in ‘Darbar Move’ curtailment

While addressing the party delegates here in the presence of the former Congress party president Rahul Gandhi, Azad said, “Darbar Move was not necessary for Kashmir. It was necessary for Jammu to bolster its economy. It was not brought by Pandit Nehru or Indira Gandhi. It was introduced by late Maharaja with the twin objective of “cultural integration” of two distant regions and enhance economic activity.”

But all these good moves were scuttled by the present regime and the people were suffering for its wrong, discriminatory moves.

“Many in Jammu applauded when BJP-PDP coalition had come to power seven years ago. They anticipated a revolution in the state vis-a-vis the indices of development. Yes revolution occurred but it was not positive revolution. It was negative revolution,” he said, while mocking at “Smart Jammu city” claims.

He profusely appreciated the spirit of communal harmony, brotherhood and feeling of “sharing” always displayed by the inhabitants of Jammu.

“They displayed this gesture although they had to share their resources. But this also helped in boosting the economy of the region. As the foot-fall is directly linked to the growth of economy,” Azad said.

Listing achievements of his regime, he questioned as why the present regime could not ensure development and create infrastructure in the last seven years as he did in just a span of two and a half years.

“We are not power hungry. Congress only wants to serve people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president G.A. Mir complimented the party workers especially the people of Jammu for the warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi during his two days visit.

In a message to the people and party workers, Mir expressed gratitude on behalf of the party to the people and party cadres for their cooperation and the warm reception right from airport to Katra, the base camp of Mata Vaishnodevi Ji and the today’s party convention.