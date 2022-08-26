Azad’s resignation

Notwithstanding all this, inspired from my student days by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Lai Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Subhash Chandra Bose and other leading lights of our freedom struggle. Subsequently at the personal insistence of late Sanjay Gandhi I agreed to shoulder the responsibility of the Presidentship of the Jammu & Kashmir Youth Congress in 1975-76. I was already serving the Indian National Congress as a Block General Secretary from 1973-1975 after completing my post graduation from Kashmir University.

During the period from 1977 onwards as General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) led by late Shri Sanjay Gandhi, we went from jail to jail along with thousands of Youth Congress leaders and workers. My longest period in Tihar jail was from 20th December, 1978 to end of January 1979, for leading a protest rally against the arrest of Mrs. Indira Gandhi from Jama Masjid Delhi to Parliament House. We opposed the Janata Party dispensation and paved the way for the revival and rejuvenation of the party founded by late Mrs Indira Gandhi in January of 1978. Within three years as a consequence of that heroic struggle the Indian National Congress stormed back into power in 1980.