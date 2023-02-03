Back-to-back avalanches hit Gurez, water supply hit

Bandipora, Feb 3: Two villages in Tulail region of Gurez were hit by avalanches, blocking the river Kishanganga on Friday while another avalanche which hit earlier damaged the water supply.
Officials said that avalanches struck the Tulail villages of Wizirthal and Neeru, blocking the flow of water in the Kishanganga.
The avalanche at Gugran, Tulail, which hit on Thursday disrupted the water supply to the village although no loss of life has been reported from the region.
An official said that teams have already been sent to the region and are evaluating the situation for more information.
According to Sub-Divisional magistrate's office, the restoration works are being taken up.
The official said that until the weather improves, the administration has requested the general population to exercise caution and avoid going outside near Kishanganga, mountains, or avalanche-prone locations.
Meanwhile, District Development Council (DDC) Tulail member, Aijaz Raja requested the administration to speed up restoration works so that the water supply was restored at the earliest.
He said that the water supply lines damaged due to the avalanche in Gugran had affected at least 200 families.
The 84-km Gurez-Bandipora road remains shut with chopper services flying on and off to airlift stranded passengers or people with emergencies in and out of Kashmir.