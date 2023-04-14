Baisakhi celebrated with religious fervour

The festival marks the beginning of the solar year, and for the farming community of Punjab, it marks the time for the harvest of Rabi crops.

During Baisakhi, Bajan Keertans were performed at Gurdwaras across Kashmir. The biggest function was held at Chatti Patshahi, Kathi Darwaza, and Rainawari in downtown.

The devotees said that amid pleasant weather, the festival witnessed a massive rush of devotees in religious places across Kashmir.