Baisakhi celebrated with religious fervour

Srinagar, Apr 14: The Sikh community celebrated Baisakhi with religious fervour and traditional enthusiasm across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
The Sikh community with traditional and religious ceremonies celebrated the arrival of spring.
The festival marks the beginning of the solar year, and for the farming community of Punjab, it marks the time for the harvest of Rabi crops.
During Baisakhi, Bajan Keertans were performed at Gurdwaras across Kashmir. The biggest function was held at Chatti Patshahi, Kathi Darwaza, and Rainawari in downtown.
The devotees said that amid pleasant weather, the festival witnessed a massive rush of devotees in religious places across Kashmir.
“This festival has a unique significance in Kashmir, with people across all religions coming together and celebrating it. The festival fell in the month of Ramadan, making the two communities celebrate with each other. Like every year, I visited the Chatti Padshahi Gurudwara in Rainawari and participated in religious activities. We pray for peace and prosperity of entire Kashmir,” said Pardeep Singh, a devotee at Rainawari.
On the occasion of Baisakhi, a huge rush was witnessed at Mughal Gardens and other parks.
People from the Sikh community were seen enjoying the festival with friends and families.
Every year, during the festival, Sikhs wake up early and visit Gurdwaras where langars or community feasts are arranged as part of charity on the day.
People also exchange greetings with friends, neighbours, and relatives.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said that the festival was celebrated with huge participation.
“The whole day passed in happiness and peace with religious programmes held across Kashmir. People from our community participate in Kertans, Kathas, and other programmes. The biggest programme was held at Chatti Patshahi, Kathi Darwaza, Rainawari in downtown where people across Kashmir came to visit. Like every year, Muslim community came to greet people at Rainawari Gurudwara and at other Gurdwaras,” Raina said.
However, Raina said that no special arrangements were made by the administration as they do for other festivals.
“We see in other festivals, administration is on toes holding meetings and keeping all the departments available for smooth functioning of things. Meetings are held weeks before any festival. We hope the administration will show the same concern for our festivals,” he said.
Meanwhile, in north Kashmir, devotees from the Sikh community held religious gatherings at the Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi in Baramulla, Khawaja Bagh, and Paranpila in Uri.
Likewise, in south Kashmir, Baisakhi was celebrated at many places like Gurudawaras at Mattan, Singhpora, and Hutmora.
The day is of great significance for the Sikh community.
It is this day the Sikh religion was given a special identity.
It is during this occasion that the community received the identity of 5 Kakars, which since then became a unique identity of Sikh appearance.