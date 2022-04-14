Baisakhi celebrated with religious fervour across J&K

Srinagar, Apr 14: The Sikh community celebrated Baisakhi with religious fervour and traditional enthusiasm across J&K on Thursday. The spring festival was celebrated by the Sikh population with traditional and religious ceremonies. The festival marks the beginning of the solar year and for the farming community of Punjab, it marks the time for the harvest of Rabi crops.
During Baisakhi, Bhajan Keertans were performed at Gurdwaras across Kashmir. The biggest function was held at Chatti Padshahi, Kathi Darwaza, Rainawari in the old Srinagar.
In north Kashmir, devotees from Sikh community held religious gatherings at the Gurudawara Chatti Padshahi in Baramulla, Khawaja Bagh and Paranpila in Uri.