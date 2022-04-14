Baisakhi celebrated with religious fervour across J&K

During Baisakhi, Bhajan Keertans were performed at Gurdwaras across Kashmir. The biggest function was held at Chatti Padshahi, Kathi Darwaza, Rainawari in the old Srinagar.

In north Kashmir, devotees from Sikh community held religious gatherings at the Gurudawara Chatti Padshahi in Baramulla, Khawaja Bagh and Paranpila in Uri.