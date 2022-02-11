Bandipora grenade attack|Cop killed, 4 injured

The cop killed has been identified as an SPO Zubair Ahmad Shah of Papchan Bandipora while the injured have been identified as Head Constable Muhammad Shafi, Constable Muhammad Yasir, Constable Rayees Ahmad and Assistant Sub-Inspector Umesh Singh of BSF.

The incident, officials said, took place after an unknown number of militants hurled a grenade at a joint naka party of police and BSF near Nishat Park in Bandipora. “The grenade exploded on the intended target, resulting in splinter injuries to five security force personnel," they said.