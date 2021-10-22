Bandipora-Gurez road closed

Bandipora, 22 Oct: The authorities on Friday closed Bandipora-Gurez road till further orders in the wake of adverse weather advisory.
In an order issued here by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mudasir Ahamd Wani, the Bandipora-Dawar and Bandipora-Tulail road would remain closed till further orders.
Order, the copy of which is with the Greater Kashmir read, “In view of adverse weather advisory issued by the meteorological department, traffic on Dawar- Bandipora road and Dawar-Tulail road shall remain suspended w.e.f 3 pm on October 22, 2021 till further orders,"
“SHO police station Gurez, SHO police station Budgam and in-charge police post-Izmarag, are hereby directed to not allow any vehicle from Dawar to Bandipora and from Bandipora to Tulail and vice versa after the cut-off timing,” the order further read.
The SDM Gurez confirmed to the Greater Kashmir that the order was issued by them on Friday.
The SDM said, “Gurez-Bandipora road has been closed in view of inclement weather till further orders.”
The snowfall triggered the closure of the road at least twice this month due to snowfall.