Bandipora-Gurez road closed

In an order issued here by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mudasir Ahamd Wani, the Bandipora-Dawar and Bandipora-Tulail road would remain closed till further orders.

Order, the copy of which is with the Greater Kashmir read, “In view of adverse weather advisory issued by the meteorological department, traffic on Dawar- Bandipora road and Dawar-Tulail road shall remain suspended w.e.f 3 pm on October 22, 2021 till further orders,"