Bandipora village upholds religious brotherhood 

“We have them (Muslims), and without their participation in our festivals, our joy is not complete. The spirit of the celebration of any festival is incomplete without them,” said Chaman Lal Koul, a Kashmir Pandit, who lives in Kaloosa.

A retired teacher who taught scores of local Muslims during his career, Koul said, “We celebrate all our auspicious, sad, and bad days together. Their wholehearted love and support for our religious rituals, be it of birth or death is undefeated.”

On Saturday, when nonagenarian Pandit Moti Lal Bhat passed away, a large number of Muslims could not hold back their tears and accompanied the Kashmiri Pandits to the crematorium.