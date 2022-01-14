Baramulla administration gears up to contain alarming surge in COVID cases

Among the initiatives include reaching out to religious leaders, which according to officials here, can prove phenomenal in controlling the spread of the virus.

“We arranged a meeting with the religious leaders on Thursday. The religious leaders were informed about their role in combating the spread of the virus. They have cooperated with the administration in the past also and pledged their support in spreading the message of COVID19 Appropriate Behaviour,” said Bhupinder Kumar Deputy Commissioner Baramulla.