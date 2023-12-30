Baramulla-Banihal line progressing swiftly: CAM

Srinagar, Dec 30: The Baramulla-Banihal railway is set to extend its connectivity to Jammu via Katra anytime in the year 2024 as the work in all the sections is progressing vigorously.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chief Area Manager (CAM) Srinagar, Northern Railways, Saqib Yousuf said that the train would run between Katra and Banihal sector anytime in 2024.

However, the officer said that the exact date and months cannot be decided as of now.

“Train will run for sure next year (2024) but we cannot decide the exact month,” Yousuf said.

He said that work was progressing vigorously and the Baramulla-Banihal railway sector would be connected to Jammu via Katra and Udhampur.

“There will be seven railway stations between Banihal and Katra Railway station of which four railway stations will be in Ramban district and three in Reasi district,” Yousuf said.

He said that railway stations Khari, Sumber, Sangaldan, and Sawlakot fall in the Ramban district while Dauga, Bakkal, and Reasi fall in the Reasi district.

After that, the train will stop at Katra Railway Station.

“The whole stretch is 111 km and work is ongoing at all locations. Recently, there has been a breakthrough in the T1 tunnel, and the work is progressing rapidly. So the train will run on this sector anytime next year,” Yousuf said.

He said that apart from the T1 tunnel, other bridges constructed between the Banihal and Katra railway sectors were already complete. “The work is ongoing from Banihal to the Katra section, with only minor pending issues,” he said.

Earlier, Greater Kashmir while quoting official documents obtained through RTI reported that the divisional office of Northern Railway at Ferozepur officially declared that, according to their records, the Kashmir division does not exist within the Indian Railway framework.

Responding to it, the CAM Srinagar Northern Railway said that the terminology in the subject was different as the Kashmir division was not a railway division and that there was no such thing as Kashmir Railways.

“It is the Banihal-Baramulla section. So, if the question is framed incorrectly, the answer is provided accordingly,” Saquib Yousuf said.

An official said that train service between Banihal and Khari would start soon as preparations for starting the train service between Banihal and Khari railway stations were in full swing.

“A high-level team will conduct a legal examination of the railway track and railway station from Banihal to Khari on January 3,” a top official said.

As per the official communication from the Ministry of Railway Aviation (Commission of Railway Safety) would conduct the statutory inspection for the opening of Banihal-Khari in connection with the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla new BG rail link project of the Northern Railways on January 3, 2024.

“The legal examination will be done before the inauguration of the Khari railway track,” the official said.

He said that the Banihal and Khari railway sections and railway stations were almost ready for train operations.

Greater Kashmir already reported that the divisional office of Northern Railway Ferozepur disclosed that the Udhampur-Katra section (UHP-SVDK) has already commenced and, additionally, the under-construction Khari-Banihal section was expected to commence shortly, further advancing the railway connectivity in the region.