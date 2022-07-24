Be in election-ready mode: Rajnath Singh to J&K BJP

He was interacting with the J&K BJP leaders in the party office during his day-long visit to the winter capital of the Union Territory. Rajnath discussed the social, political and security situation besides deliberating on organizational issues in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, joined by other senior leaders of the J&K unit, received the Defence Minister at the party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu. Union MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma,