Be in election-ready mode: Rajnath Singh to J&K BJP

Jammu, July 24: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, after taking a stock of the organisational issues, asked the J&K BJP leaders to be in “ready-mode” for ensuing assembly elections.
He was interacting with the J&K BJP leaders in the party office during his day-long visit to the winter capital of the Union Territory. Rajnath discussed the social, political and security situation besides deliberating on organizational issues in Jammu and Kashmir.
Earlier J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, joined by other senior leaders of the J&K unit, received the Defence Minister at the party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu. Union MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma,
BJP national secretary Dr Narender Singh, former Deputy Chief Ministers Dr Nirmal Singh, Kavinder Gupta, former MP (Rajya Sabha) Shamsher Singh Manhas, former minister Sat Sharma, former MLC Ashok Khajuria were part of the select-gathering of J&K BJP leaders who accorded warm welcome to the former BJP national president and also participated in the deliberations with him.
J&K BJP general secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, general secretaries Vibodh Gupta and Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal besides other senior party leaders too participated in the meeting.
According to the party’s official statement, the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also discussed other matters relating to the efficient political system in Jammu & Kashmir and the future growth and development of the region.
“Defence Minister stated that under the strong and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi unparalleled development has taken place with an empathetic approach towards every marginalized section of the society. He mentioned that Modiji has created new records with total selfless and unrelenting efforts to take the nation to new heights. Because of which, not only India efficiently sailed through the COVID times, but also now it is successfully leading the world in every important matter,” the statement mentioned.
“Rajnath Singh said that as a global leader Modi ji set up an example of how to cope with the highest time of stress with maturity and managed the safe eviction of Indian students from war ridden Ukraine by talking to Russia, Ukraine and America,” it added.
Earlier, Ravinder Raina recalled and appreciated the role of Rajnath Singh in various political and organizational matters concerned with Jammu & Kashmir especially during his tenure as national president of the party.
“Rajnath Singh also interacted with the party leaders and during the deliberations all the leaders unequivocally thanked the Modi government for the strong decision to abrogate Articles 370 & 35(a) and the efforts of the union government headed by Modi ji in making special efforts to boost development in J&K,” the statement said.
Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal conducted meeting proceedings.
Later, speaking to the media, Raina said, “BJP is ready for (assembly) elections, whenever they are held in J&K. We will fight the elections with full strength.” He said that the party would win elections with a majority and form government in the UT.
Replying to a query, the J&K BJP chief said the decision to hold elections was to be taken by the Election Commission of India.
Defence Minister returned to the union capital later in the day.