Be the bedrock of the nation, Northern Commander tells students of J&K, Ladakh

Udhampur, Nov 4: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi Friday interacted with the students of J&K and Ladakh studying at Army Public School Beas sponsored through Army’s Operation Sadbhavana.
An Army spokesman in a statement issued here said that the students were on their way back to the school after autumn break and had a lifetime opportunity of meeting the Army Commander which further motivated them to excel in the future.
“Indian Army is a major contributor towards nation building and Northern Command is spearheading the efforts in J&K and Ladakh for the empowerment of the people, especially in the field of education to the youth. The Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavana has sponsored 117 students from J&K and Ladakh for education in Army Public School, Beas, Punjab,” he said.
The Army spokesman said that addressing the students, the Army Commander congratulated those who were performing well in their respective streams and motivated them to be the bedrock of the nation looking up to them for nation-building.
He said that 1000 plus students for higher education and 136 students for secondary education were sponsored in the last two years alone and were being admitted to various universities and schools under Operation Sadbhavana and the Indian Army would keep supporting such students.