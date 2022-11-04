Be the bedrock of the nation, Northern Commander tells students of J&K, Ladakh

An Army spokesman in a statement issued here said that the students were on their way back to the school after autumn break and had a lifetime opportunity of meeting the Army Commander which further motivated them to excel in the future.

“Indian Army is a major contributor towards nation building and Northern Command is spearheading the efforts in J&K and Ladakh for the empowerment of the people, especially in the field of education to the youth. The Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavana has sponsored 117 students from J&K and Ladakh for education in Army Public School, Beas, Punjab,” he said.