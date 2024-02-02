Behind closed doors, parents confront stigma, seek redemption for addicted children

Srinagar, Feb 2: Amid hushed sobs, Parveena (name changed) anxiously awaits her son’s turn at the drug de-addiction centre at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar.

Overwhelmed by jittery nerves, she conceals her face, fearing the recognition of someone she knows.

Her unwavering love for her son has compelled her to confront the stigma associated with drug addiction.

“It’s a stigma, and I’m fighting it for my son to pull him out of the quagmire of the drug menace,” she says, revealing that until last month, she remained oblivious to her son’s struggle with drug addiction.

Parveena’s son, accompanying her, revealed that he was introduced to drugs by his friends, and it gradually became a routine for him.

This unfortunate routine is a common occurrence at drug de-addiction centres across Srinagar, where parents, stigmatised by society, bring their children seeking help and rehabilitation.

As drug addiction among youth continues to escalate, law enforcement agencies have intensified their efforts to combat drug dealers and dismantle their networks.

The rising concern over the prevalence of drug abuse has prompted authorities to take proactive measures to tackle this issue.

According to official figures, J&K Police reported 107 registered cases in Srinagar district leading to the arrest of 186 drug peddlers (including 16 PITs and 2 PSA) this year.

As a result, more and more drug traffickers are being arrested every day, and over the past 3 years, 565 drug dealers have been apprehended by the Police in their war on drugs.

The J&K Police have been able to arrest hundreds of drug traffickers by using both technology and human intelligence.

In the past 3 years, the Police have filed 335 cases against drug dealers, and 535 people who were involved in the illicit drug trade have been imprisoned.

In 2020, 159 people who were involved in the drug trade were arrested, and 92 charges were filed against drug dealers.

In 2021, 74 cases were filed and 120 people were arrested; in 2022, 169 drug peddler cases were filed and 286 drug traffickers were imprisoned, nearly tripling the number of cases filed in 2021.

Medicos are also acknowledging the fact that there has been a decline in the number of patients at the SMHS drug dedication centre.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Dr Yasir Rather, Consultant Psychiatrist at GMC Srinagar, said, “The fight against drug addiction has seen a decrease in heroin-related cases. Various factors contribute to this positive trend, such as the establishment of Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs) in all districts, with additional treatment facilities in Srinagar. Law enforcement actions have played a crucial role in reducing heroin availability, resulting in increased scarcity. Patients at these centres have reported a significant impact, mentioning that the price of heroin has risen from Rs 3000 to Rs 7000 per gram due to its scarcity.”