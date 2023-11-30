Benefits of Govt schemes should reach last person in queue: PM

New Delhi, Nov 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said that all benefits of the various government schemes should reach the last person standing in the queue.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing, the PM underlined the belief that all the benefits reach the last person standing in the queue.

Throwing light on the purpose of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, he said that it aims to learn from the experiences of the existing beneficiaries and also encompass those who have not yet availed the benefits.

Sarpanch of village Rangpur and a farmer from Arnia located near the border in Jammu district, Balveer Kaur informed the PM that she had availed benefits of multiple government schemes like the Kisan Credit Card scheme, Farm Machinery Bank scheme and Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna.

PM Modi congratulated her for being the owner of a tractor that was purchased using a Kisan Credit Card.

He complimented her on having data on her area on her fingertips to which she replied, “I have learnt from you to work at the grassroots and not forget details of the work.”

The PM emphasised the need to create awareness about attaining saturation of government schemes and suggested Kaur reach out to 10 neighbouring villages and spread the word.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also launched Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra.

He dedicated the landmark 10,000th Jan Aushadhi Kendra at AIIMS, Deoghar.

The PM also launched the programme to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country from 10,000 to 25,000.

PM Modi announced both these initiatives, providing drones to women SHGs and increasing the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras from 10,000 to 25,000 during his Independence Day speech earlier this year. The programme marks the fulfillment of those promises.