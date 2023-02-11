BETTER LATE THAN NEVER | Govt starts restoration of buried Doodh Ganga canal in Srinagar

Originating from Pir Panjal glaciers, Doodh Ganga was one of the tributaries of River Jhelum. Blessed with crystal clear water, the canal passes through several areas and merges into Hokersar Wetland in Srinagar and subsequently reaches Jhelum.

Doodh Ganga is the main source of drinking for major areas of Srinagar.

However, in absence of conservation measures, Doodh Ganga has been extensively polluted and encroached upon during the past several decades.