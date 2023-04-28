Bhata Dhurian Terror Attack | 6 arrested for sheltering terrorists, over 200 being questioned: DGP

Jammu, Apr 28: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Friday stated to have busted a terror module with the arrest of around six locals who sheltered and provided logistics to the terrorists involved in Bhata Dhurian attack, which he said, “was not possible without some local support.”
Asserting that the investigation had got a new direction with some vital leads, he said that over 200 people were questioned so far in connection with this terror attack.
He was responding to media queries during his visit to the border areas of Rajouri district where he reviewed the security situation.
Accompanied by ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, DGP was received by DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range Muhammad Haseeb Mughal and SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh. SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli and CO IR 2nd BN Randeep Kumar were also present.
The DGP during his visit took stock of the prevailing security situation of the district particularly with respect to the infiltration attempts, narco trade and drone activities from across the border. He also visited the Darhal area in the outskirts of the district.
NATURAL HIDEOUTS; THOSE PROVIDING SUPPORT TO TERRORISTS BEING IDENTIFIED
While interacting with the media, DGP said that a number of terrorists who had managed to sneak inside were gunned down adding that few of infiltrated terrorists were still active in the area for which police along with other security forces were intensifying operations to track them down.
DGP Dilbag Singh said that hidden OGWs and accomplices providing any sort of support to terror activities were being identified and stringent action against each and every individual involved in anti national activities would be taken.
“We are identifying the natural hideouts,” he said, adding that terrorists were taking shelter mostly in forest areas in these natural hideouts. “The terrorists identify such places which are close to the forests for natural hideouts,” he added.
ATTACK WAS NOT POSSIBLE WITHOUT LOCAL SUPPORT
With regard to the Bhata Dhurian terror incident, the DGP said investigation was in progress and all angles were being investigated. He asserted that the April 20 attack (in Bhata Durian area) was not possible without some local support.
He said that the attack was a well-planned one and executed by three to five terrorists. They first did recce of the area, understood the terrain and then chose the spot of attack after considering aspects like speed of the vehicle in view of downhill terrains and sharp turn at the site.
“They ambushed the vehicle; fired on the vehicle which got damaged. The troops got injured. They planted an IED and exploded it,” he said.
DGP said that the terrorists were provided shelter at one place and then provided transport to carry out the attack at another place. “We have apprehended a module of terror sympathizers or supporters, who provided proper support to the terrorists for two-three months. They would pick up and provide drone dropped things to the terrorists that include arms, cash, grenades and other things,” he said.
Detailing about this terror module and local support, he said that a local Nisar Ahmed, a resident of Gursai village, was already in the suspect list of police.
“He has been an active OGW of terrorists since 1990. He was questioned several times in the past. This time, after corroborating the evidence, he was found involved in providing logistic and other support to terrorists who carried out the Poonch attack,” DGP said. He said that Nisar’s family was also involved in providing support to terrorists.
He said with the arrest of Nisar, the investigation had got a new direction and vital leads had been obtained so far.
PAKISTAN SUPPLYING ARMS, AMMUNITION THROUGH DRONES
He said that Pakistan and its agencies were supplying arms and ammunition through drones to carry out terror activities. “Pakistan was completely involved in sending drones with ration, cash, arms, ammunition and other things for terrorists in Rajouri and Poonch. We have data of all involved. We are working on it and strict action would be taken against them,” he added.
“The drop has happened in the area. We will check the area on the spot of drone dropping,” DGP said.
“The floating population of terrorists from Pakistan towards this side remains. For months, they do recee and carry out terror attacks. However, we have neutralized many of such terrorists soon after their infiltration,” he said.
“It was not in large size, when we saw them in the group of two to three or four groups. They remain active and in total, approximately 9 to 12 terrorists were sighted in two-three locations,” he added.
USE OF STEEL BULLETS COMMON IN KASHMIR
With regard to the use of steel bullets in the Bhata Dhurian terror attack, he said, “The use of such ammunition is common in Kashmir, and it was also used in the Dhangri incident. I think the terrorists come better prepared for this kind of attack.”
Prior to interaction with media, DGP, interacting with the jurisdictional officers, directed for strengthening of the security grid by activating naka checking points on different routes to track the movements of terrorists and their supporters. He also stressed for devising and executing a proper area domination plan. He emphasized on utilizing modern technology and human intelligence to monitor the suspected movement on borders and as also in the hinterland to prevent anti-national activities and incidents thereof.
DGP stressed for intensified investigation into the recent terror incident to track down each and every person involved.
DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range Haseeb Mughal and SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh besides other officers present in the meeting apprised DGP regarding the progress of investigation in the recent terror attack. He was also briefed regarding the measures being put in place to ensure peace in the area and to uproot the terror ecosystem in the border belt.