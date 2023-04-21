Bhata Dhurian Terror Attack | DGP, NIA team visit attack site; CASO intensified

Meanwhile during the day, around one dozen suspects were detained for questioning in Thursday's terror attack. On the other hand, the Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was further intensified in dense forests with the army pressing MI-chopper, drones and sniffer dogs also in the operation.

Five soldiers were killed while another was injured after the terrorists ambushed an army vehicle near dense forests between Bhata Dhurian and Bhimber Gali in Poonch district on Thursday.